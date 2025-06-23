YEREVAN – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia has expressed deep disappointment over the distorted and one-sided language contained in the “Istanbul Declaration” and accompanying resolutions adopted at the recent ministerial meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), particularly those initiated by Azerbaijan.

In a joint declaration adopted over the weekend in Istanbul, the foreign ministers of OIC member states called on Armenia to “desist from undermining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan” and to “address the remaining legal and political obstacles” to a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The statement effectively endorsed Azerbaijani preconditions for a treaty finalized by the two sides in March, including a proposed change to Armenia’s constitution. It also supported Baku’s demands that Yerevan allow the return of Azerbaijanis who lived in Armenia until the late 1980s, and expressed regret over Armenia’s refusal to engage in dialogue with the so-called “Western Azerbaijani Community.”

In response, the Armenian Foreign Ministry stated: “We draw the attention of OIC member states to the fact that the notion of ‘Western Azerbaijan,’ presented under the guise of human rights, constitutes a clear territorial claim by Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia. This claim is even documented in the founding documents of the artificial ‘organization’ created for this purpose. There is no and can be no so-called ‘Western Azerbaijan’ within the territory of the Republic of Armenia.”

The Ministry emphasized that what Azerbaijan refers to as “Western Azerbaijan” actually includes Azerbaijan’s own western regions—specifically Qazakh, Tovuz, Aghstafa, Gadabay, Dashkasan, Kalbajar, Lachin, Gubadli, Zangilan, and Nakhichevan. “There is no such place as ‘Western Azerbaijan’ on the territory of the Republic of Armenia,” the statement reiterated.

The Ministry also criticized the OIC’s failure to urge Azerbaijan to drop its preconditions and sign the peace treaty “without undue delay.” It called on OIC members to abandon biased initiatives that threaten Armenia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and jeopardize the peace process between the two nations.

Regarding Azerbaijanis who previously lived in Soviet Armenia, the Ministry noted that they left voluntarily during the final years of the USSR—selling or exchanging their property or receiving compensation from the Armenian government. In stark contrast, Armenians in Azerbaijan, particularly in Baku and Sumgait, were subjected to pogroms and forced displacement. This culminated in the 2023 mass exodus of over 115,000 Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh, which Armenia characterizes as ethnic cleansing.

The Ministry also expressed surprise at the misrepresentation of the Khojaly events in the declaration, asserting that the true nature of crimes against humanity in the region is well-documented and contradicts the allegations against Armenia.

Yerevan lamented that the declaration deviated from earlier OIC statements issued this year, which had encouraged the signing of a peace agreement. Instead, the latest texts introduced unilateral language and new preconditions, which Armenia believes undermine the peace process.

“We remind OIC member states that Armenia has repeatedly confirmed its readiness to sign the agreement without delay and has proposed starting consultations on the time and venue for signing,” the Ministry stated. It urged partners to encourage Azerbaijan to do the same, rather than supporting artificial obstacles.

Armenia called on OIC member states to reconsider and withdraw their support for biased initiatives that challenge Armenia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and hinder the peace process.

“There is a real opportunity for peace in the South Caucasus,” the Ministry concluded. “However, actions like these by international organizations do not help realize that potential. Armenia remains committed to the peace agenda and expects constructive support from its international partners, including the OIC, in establishing lasting and sustainable peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.”