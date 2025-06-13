YEREVAN — Members of Armenia’s Public Council, taking into account the current disagreements between the country’s authorities and certain circles within the clergy—as well as the public reactions and perceptions surrounding this situation—held a consultation on June 12, 2025, in line with the Council’s legally mandated mission.

“The Public Council, emphasizing the importance of preserving public solidarity, mutual respect, and tolerance, sees the resolution of the current situation exclusively within the legal framework, guided by the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia, the Law on Relations Between the Republic of Armenia and the Armenian Apostolic Holy Church, and the Law on Freedom of Conscience and Religious Organizations,” the statement read.

“Accordingly, the Church and clergy must maintain political neutrality, and the state, in turn, must refrain from interfering in the Church’s internal procedures.”

The Public Council reaffirmed its commitment to serving as a platform for public dialogue, contributing to constructive discussions and the pursuit of solutions to matters of public concern.

“All significant issues related to public life remain at the center of the Public Council’s attention,” the official statement concluded.