YEREVAN — Archbishop Mikael Ajapahyan, head of the Shirak Diocese, left the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin on foot and traveled to Yerevan to appear before the Investigative Committee.

Before departing on foot, the Archbishop made two unsuccessful attempts to leave the premises by car but was blocked by people gathered at the site.
“You didn’t let me leave by car, so I’m going to Yerevan on foot,” he told those present and continued walking.

Earlier, the National Security Service (NSS) and Police of the Republic of Armenia had gone to the Mother See to enforce the court’s decision to arrest Archbishop Mikael Ajapahyan. However, citing security concerns and aiming to prevent a possible escalation of the situation—intentional or otherwise—they decided to withdraw from the premises.

The NSS later issued another statement, noting that on June 27, a decision had been made to detain Gevorg Ajapahyan, who is currently free, in order to petition the court for pre-trial detention as a preventive measure.

The National Security Service also urged Archbishop Mikael Ajapahyan not to evade law enforcement and to voluntarily appear before the team awaiting him.

