BURBANK — On Sunday, June 8, 2025, the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America gathered in solemn celebration to honor the 45th anniversary of Archbishop Hovnan Derderian’s ordination into the holy priesthood. The milestone jubilee was commemorated during the celebration of the Divine Liturgy, where clergy, faithful, and community leaders joined in prayer and thanksgiving for the Primate’s decades of devoted pastoral service.

The momentous liturgy was further enriched by the conferral of sacred orders. During the service, Archbishop Derderian granted the four minor orders of acolyte to Razmik Gevorgyan and ordained Vartan Arzumanyan, David Yesayan, Aram Hovhannisyan, and Telman Arakelyan into the Diaconate. Addressing the newly ordained, His Eminence urged them to remain unwavering in their ancestral Christian faith and to serve the Lord with selfless love and enduring commitment, emphasizing the sacred calling of their ministry at the altar and in the life of the Church.

Reflecting on his own journey, Archbishop Derderian shared heartfelt words about the blessings and responsibilities of his priestly vocation. “My path has been shaped by love, and it is with love that I have strived to serve Christ and our Church,” he noted. Reaffirming his commitment, he pledged to continue his service with a renewed heart and spirit, devoted fully to the mission of the Armenian Apostolic Church and the well-being of the faithful entrusted to his care.

In a moving gesture of unity and spiritual affection, the faithful in attendance extended their warmest congratulations to His Eminence, expressing gratitude for his unwavering leadership and compassion. Archbishop Derderian humbly asked for their continued prayers, recognizing that the strength of his ministry has always rested in the shared faith and love of the people he serves. The celebration was a powerful testament to a life consecrated to God and to the enduring vibrancy of the Armenian Christian heritage.