YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of Armenia, Li Xinwei. The information was reported by the Government’s press service.

Nikol Pashinyan expressed hope that Ambassador Li Xinwei’s tenure will yield tangible results in bilateral relations.

The two sides emphasized the importance of implementing joint programs in the fields of economy and tourism, including increasing the number of direct flights. They also discussed organizing high-level reciprocal visits and enhancing cooperation within international organizations.

Additionally, they exchanged views on the Armenian Government’s “Crossroads of Peace” initiative and its guiding principles.

 

