YEREVAN — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia hosted the official presentation of the country’s Third National Action Plan on the implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 on “Women, Peace, and Security.”

During the event, Deputy Foreign Minister Robert Abisoghomonyan delivered opening remarks, emphasizing the importance of the “Women, Peace, and Security” agenda, particularly UNSC Resolution 1325, which aims to ensure women’s involvement in identifying and addressing issues related to peace and security.

In his remarks, the Deputy Foreign Minister stated:

“The implementation of the ‘Women, Peace, and Security’ National Action Plan is viewed by the state as part of a broader commitment to upholding women’s rights, including efforts to foster a safer and more secure environment for women.”

Highlighting Armenia’s progress in advancing this agenda, Deputy Minister Abisoghomonyan specifically noted the country’s efforts to increase women’s involvement and active participation in political processes and decision-making structures, including within public administration and security institutions.

He also addressed the pressing issue of meeting the needs of women forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh.