DEARBORN, MI — After a long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Armenian Research Center is pleased to announce that its postponed international academic conference on “The Soviet Experience in Armenia and Its Legacy” will be held on October 28-30, 2022.

The conference will seek to analyze the impact of seventy years of Soviet rule in Armenia between 1920 and 1991. It will explore the trajectory of Soviet Armenian society and tackle many critical issues related to the Soviet experience through the prisms of various academic disciplines. It will also deal with the legacy of the Soviet past, including memory and memorialization, in today’s Armenia and among Armenians across the world.

The opening reception will start at 5 p.m. on Friday, October 28. The Conference program follow at around 6:15 p.m. with Prof. Domenico Grasso, Chancellor of the University of Michigan-Dearborn, delivering the first of the words of welcome. The Conference will continue throughout the day Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The full program is available at https://umdearborn.edu/node/297756/conferences-and-exhibitions

The conference will take place in Fairlane Center North, Quad E (Room 99), which is at 19000 Hubbard Drive, Dearborn, MI 48126. The conference is free and open to all. Free visitor parking is available.

For more information, you may call the Armenian Research Center at 313-593-5181.