Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

DEARBORN, MI — After a long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Armenian Research Center is pleased to announce that its postponed international academic conference on “The Soviet Experience in Armenia and Its Legacy” will be held on October 28-30, 2022.

The conference will seek to analyze the impact of seventy years of Soviet rule in Armenia between 1920 and 1991. It will explore the trajectory of Soviet Armenian society and tackle many critical issues related to the Soviet experience through the prisms of various academic disciplines. It will also deal with the legacy of the Soviet past, including memory and memorialization, in today’s Armenia and among Armenians across the world.

The opening reception will start at 5 p.m. on Friday, October 28. The Conference program follow at around 6:15 p.m. with Prof. Domenico Grasso, Chancellor of the University of Michigan-Dearborn, delivering the first of the words of welcome. The Conference will continue throughout the day Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The full program is available at https://umdearborn.edu/node/297756/conferences-and-exhibitions

The conference will take place in Fairlane Center North, Quad E (Room 99), which is at 19000 Hubbard Drive, Dearborn, MI 48126. The conference is free and open to all. Free visitor parking is available.

For more information, you may call the Armenian Research Center at 313-593-5181.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

New Issue of Journal of the Society for Armenian Studies

FRESNO — The latest issue of the Journal of the Society for…

$405,000 Raised for the Armenian Genocide Digitization Project

USC Institute of Armenian Studies Celebration Hailed with Joy LOS ANGELES —…

City of Carson Unanimousily Votes Against Ataturk Monument

CARSON – Voting unanimously, the Carson City Council opposed a monument on…

Rev. Dr. John J. Markarian, Founding President of Haigazian University Passes Away at 104

PARAMUS, NJ –Rev. Dr. John J. Markarian, the Founding President of Haigazian…