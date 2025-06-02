YEREVAN — Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page that if it is indeed proven that Karekin II has broken his vow of celibacy and has a child, then he cannot remain the Catholicos of All Armenians, as the existence of such a fact would disqualify him from ever having been a celibate priest.

“I state this with the utmost respect for everyone’s right to personal and family privacy. However, the Catholicos of All Armenians cannot have such a personal life.

I raise this issue as a follower of the Armenian Apostolic Church, because I see a matter of spiritual security. I also speak as the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, because I see a matter of national security.

The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin must take a position regarding this situation, after which further clarification of the issue will follow,” the Prime Minister wrote.

On May 29, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated during a government session that all churches in Armenia are “closet-like,” claiming that churches store all sorts of unnecessary items, including trash, clothes, shoes, and even beds. He also expressed disbelief at “how much one can be false, speak about the holy, yet be an atheist and trample on sacred sites.”

On May 30, the Prime Minister published several posts on his Facebook page in response to the public criticism his remarks received—criticism that came not only from society at large but also from members of the clergy. In one of his posts, he used the following expression: “Holy Father, go and continue having your aunt, what business is it of yours?” Pashinyan also questioned how many bishops are truly celibate, stating that when it is discovered a celibate priest has violated his vow, he must be stripped of his position, rank, and vestments.

Bishop Makar Hakobyan, Primate of the Syunik Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, responded that the Prime Minister’s comparison of churches to closets was not only inappropriate and extremely unfortunate, but also offensive and disrespectful. He emphasized that the church has been a beacon of spirituality and a source of national resilience for centuries. According to the bishop, the church has always been a sacred space for faith, comfort, and unity—and as long as its sanctity lives in people’s hearts, it can never be reduced to a “closet.”

The civic organization “Initiative of 5 Lawyers” stated that these remarks constitute preparation for the overthrow of the constitutional order, and that their author has committed a serious criminal offense.