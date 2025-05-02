VALENCIA — The European People’s Party (EPP) Congress, held in Valencia, adopted a resolution titled “The Current Political Situation in Armenia,” welcoming the ongoing domestic political developments in the country. The resolution commended the reforms implemented in the areas of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law, as well as Armenia’s efforts to normalize relations with Azerbaijan and Turkey. It also emphasized the importance of securing the release of Armenians illegally detained in Baku and strengthening Armenia-European Union relations.

The resolution, authored by Members of the European Parliament Miriam Lexmann (Slovakia) and Rasa Juknevičienė (Lithuania), also welcomed the Armenian government’s “Crossroads of Peace” initiative.

The EPP highly valued Armenia’s recent adoption of a law concerning the process of Armenia’s accession to the European Union, which lays the foundation for deepening Armenia’s European integration.

“This step reaffirms the Armenian people’s ongoing commitment to strengthening democracy and the rule of law in the country and sets a clear path toward deeper integration with the EU,” the resolution stated.

Additionally, the resolution underscored that continuous political dialogue and reforms in the fields of democracy, rule of law, and human rights remain key tools for bringing Armenia closer to the EU, with the prospect of future membership.

Armenia’s European Path

The EPP encourages Armenia to continue its progress in implementing the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), including achievements in the field of democratic reforms, while also seeking closer cooperation with EU Member States. The suspension of Armenia’s participation in the Collective Security Treaty Organization CSTO announced in August 2024 and the recent adoption of a bill

committing to a European path for Armenia mark a historic shift of the country’s geopolitical strategy and are clear signs of dedication to engage further in the process of European integration.

“This turning point reflects Armenia’s readiness to disentangle itself from the Kremlin’s orbit and pursue a future aligned with European values. The EPP recognizes these visionary steps, which outline a sovereign, secure and democratic future independent of former imperial dependencies,” the resolution reads.

“We fully support efforts to expand our economic and trade relations in view of decreasing Armenia’s dependency on the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), and we commend the prolongation of the mandate of the EU’s civilian mission in Armenia (EUMA) as a facilitator of peace and security in the country,” EPP says.

The EPP also welcomes the launch of the EU-Armenia visa-liberalization dialogue as the next stage of the country’s integration with the EU, which directly improves people-to-people contacts between the two sides.

The EPP welcomes the decision to support Armenia through the European Peace Facility and encourages EU Member States to continue this support.

Relations with Neighbors

The EPP commends the Armenian government’s recent efforts to normalize relations with its neighbors. “Armenia continues to demonstrate a constructive and forward-looking approach, engaging in constructive dialogue with Türkiye with a vision to fully normalize relations between the two countries without pre-conditions. Armenia has also remained engaged in ongoing peace negotiations with Azerbaijan, despite the challenges following the 2023 military offensive and the forcible displacement of the Armenian population from Nagorno-Karabakh.,” EPP says.

The Party recalls the need for remaining prisoners of war to be immediately and unconditionally released, and recalls the guaranteed right of return of the ethnic Armenians to Nagorno-Karabakh. “These steps reflect a genuine commitment to peace, stability and cooperation in the South Caucasus. The release of political prisoners and the creation of robust guarantees for cultural, religious and civil rights across the region would be seen as a natural next phase of the dialogue, which would also serve as a cornerstone for the long-term deepening of cooperation between the countries. Lasting progress, however, will depend on reciprocal goodwill and the readiness of all countries to engage in sincere and constructive dialogue,” the EPP says.

The EPP also welcomes the Crossroads of Peace project, an ambitious initiative aimed at transforming Armenia into a hub for regional connectivity, economic growth and peaceful cooperation. By linking East and West, North and South, the project enhances Armenia’s strategic value as a stable partner for the EU and contributes to regional de-escalation.