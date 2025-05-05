RIO DE JANEIRO (diplomaciabusiness.com) — In a historic milestone for the Armenian community of the State of Rio de Janeiro, the first official state-level ceremony commemorating the Armenian Genocide of 1915 was held. The event, filled with emotion and significance, brought together political authorities, religious leaders, representatives of various communities, and members of civil society in a ceremony of reverence and unity.

The tributes began with prayers dedicated to the victims of the genocide—men, women, and children whose only “crime” was belonging to the Armenian people and professing the Christian faith. The prayers were led by His Eminence Bishop Theodor El Ghandour, who presided over the moment of reflection and officially opened the solemn session.

The ceremony was attended by Councilman Pedro Duarte and Councilwoman Bia Boghossian, along with other distinguished figures, including leaders of the Syrian-Lebanese Orthodox communities. A special tribute was also paid to Sister Justina, who dedicated 55 years of her life to the Church and to social service, and was honored for her tireless commitment to the community and the local nursing home.

In an emotional speech, a representative of the Armenian community emphasized the importance of the day: “Today is a day of remembrance. Today is a day of unity. Today is a day to work together for a common purpose—for the sake of our ancestors, their memory, and their blood, which still resonates after the recent tragedies in Artsakh and Armenia.”

Reaffirming the resilience of the Armenian people, the community leadership underscored that the survival and prosperity of the Armenian diaspora stand as proof of the Ottoman Empire’s failure to erase their identity and culture. The ceremony also renewed the community’s commitment to the ongoing struggle for international recognition of the Armenian Genocide, including by countries that have not yet formally recognized it.

The event included a public expression of gratitude to the Brazilian government and its representatives for their solidarity with the Armenian cause. The ceremony concluded with a prayer invoking unity around truth, memory, and justice:

“May God bless and protect all those who work for truth, unity, and all just causes throughout the world.”

The holding of this ceremony represents a significant step forward in the fight for historical recognition and reinforces the Armenian community of Rio de Janeiro’s role in preserving the memory of its people.