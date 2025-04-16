GLENDALE – The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California Young Leaders Council hosted an inspiring evening with screenwriter, producer, and founder of Proximity Media, Sev Ohanian, as part of its Speaker Series event at the Glendale Central Library, located across from the future home of the museum currently under construction at Central Park.

Sev Ohanian co-wrote and produced (alongside his wife and producing partner Natalie Qasabian) Searching, released by Sony Screen Gems in 2018, which grossed $75 million worldwide and led to the sequel Missing. Sev Ohanian also co-wrote and produced Run for Lionsgate, which became Hulu’s most-watched film upon its premiere. As an executive producer, his credits include the Academy Award-winning Judas and the Black Messiah, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Creed III, and Stephen Curry: Underrated. He has been recognized with the Sundance Institute/Amazon Studios Narrative Producer Award and was named one of Hollywood Reporter’s 35 Under 35 (alongside his sister, Ramela Ohanian, Partner at Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP). His latest production, Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Michael B. Jordan, will be released by Warner Bros. on April 18, 2025, in theaters worldwide.

The evening began with opening remarks from Young Leaders Council Chair and moderator for the evening, Aleen Ohanian, who welcomed guests and set the stage for the night’s conversation.

“Through programs like tonight’s Speaker Series, we hope to inspire, connect, and empower the young generation to pursue their passions and make a difference, both in their careers and in their communities,” stated Aleen Ohanian. “And tonight is a perfect example of that mission in action.”

The audience enjoyed an engaging conversation that explored Sev Ohanian’s early career journey, his breakthrough moments in the entertainment industry, and his experience working with major studios and managing large-scale productions. The conversation highlighted Sev Ohanian’s evolution from a young filmmaker to founding Proximity Media, the production company behind critically acclaimed projects.

“It’s always special for me to connect with fellow Armenian Americans and young creatives who are passionate about telling their stories,” said Sev Ohanian. “Seeing the next generation come together through programs like this, and knowing the museum will be here to support and inspire them, gives me a lot of hope for the future.”

Adding to the special nature of the evening, Sev Ohanian’s family was in attendance, showing their support and celebrating his inspiring career journey alongside the audience.

The interactive Q&A portion of the evening was a highlight for many attendees, as Sev Ohanian shared relatable advice and candid stories that resonated with young professionals in the audience. His authenticity and down-to-earth perspective made for an inspiring and memorable experience.

To conclude the program and as a token of appreciation, the Armenian American Museum Executive Vice Chairman Zaven Kazazian, Architects Aram Alajajian and Sako Marcoosi of Alajajian and Marcoosi Architects, and Director of Development and Major Gifts Mary Khayat presented Sev Ohanian with a special gift: an original design of one of the first sketches of the future museum courtesy of Aram Alajajian, symbolizing the connection between storytelling, culture, and community-building.

The Young Leaders Council Speaker Series aims to connect emerging Armenian American professionals with distinguished leaders across various industries, creating a space for mentorship, networking, and collaboration.