YEREVAN – Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan signed into law on April 4, 2025, a bill initiating the process of the country’s accession to the European Union.

The bill was adopted by the Armenian National Assembly in its second and final reading on March 26, 2025.

The preface of the document states: “Armenia, aiming to develop democratic institutions, increase societal welfare, strengthen national security, and uphold stability and the rule of law, announces the start of the EU membership process.”

Arman Yeghoyan, Head of the Parliamentary Committee on European Integration, noted that the law merely reflects the will of the Armenian people and emphasized that, at present, there are no plans to formally apply for EU membership.