Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN –  Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan signed into law on April 4, 2025, a bill initiating the process of the country’s accession to the European Union.

The bill was adopted by the Armenian National Assembly in its second and final reading on March 26, 2025.

The preface of the document states: “Armenia, aiming to develop democratic institutions, increase societal welfare, strengthen national security, and uphold stability and the rule of law, announces the start of the EU membership process.”

Arman Yeghoyan, Head of the Parliamentary Committee on European Integration, noted that the law merely reflects the will of the Armenian people and emphasized that, at present, there are no plans to formally apply for EU membership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

NKR MFA: Recognition of Artsakh Will Put an End to Azeri Violence

STEPANAKERT — On April 30, 1991, 25 years ago, the operation “Ring”…

Discover Armenia with AUA\’s Summer Program 2015

YEREVAN — The American University of Armenia (AUA) is pleased to share…

The Paros Foundation Completes Distribution of Support Our Heroes Funds to Heroes Families

BERKLEY, CA– The Paros Foundation reports that $104,000 was successfully distributed to…

Karabakh Armenian Army ‘Preparing For War’

STEPANAKERT — Nagorno-Karabakh’s armed forces have spent the past year strengthening their…