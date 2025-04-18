ANTALYA — Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, in an interview with several Turkish media outlets, expressed concern that Azerbaijan may be deliberately avoiding peace with Armenia.

“Sometimes it seems that Azerbaijan simply does not want to build peace with Armenia. Why? I cannot say for sure, but we are genuinely concerned that they do not wish to conclude the settlement process, finalize negotiations, or sign a peace treaty,” Mirzoyan stated.

The Foreign Minister also pointed to recurring signs of tension, both in the rhetoric of the Azerbaijani leadership and in developments on the ground.

“Unfortunately, this could lead to further escalation,” Mirzoyan warned. “For instance, a significant portion of Armenia’s citizens believe Azerbaijan plans to attack again, to seize control over parts of our sovereign territory. Once we are able to understand Azerbaijan’s true intentions, we will likely be able to answer many of the remaining questions.”

He continued, “This is the main issue, in my view—not the Constitution, not the Minsk Group, nor any other specific detail. We’ve proposed several other initiatives regarding regional connectivity, mutual verification, and arms control. These were tangible and well-founded proposals. Yet we have received no positive response.”

According to Mirzoyan, this lack of engagement suggests a broader unwillingness from Azerbaijan to normalize relations. “They simply do not seem interested in finalizing the normalization process. Furthermore, from time to time, we observe warning signs of potential escalation—not just in rhetoric but on the ground as well.”

He concluded by emphasizing public sentiment in Armenia: “If you look at Armenian public opinion, you’ll find that most citizens believe Azerbaijan still has plans to attack, to occupy parts of Armenia’s sovereign land. So perhaps the answer to all outstanding questions lies within that very concern. As soon as we discover Azerbaijan’s true intentions, we will likely uncover the answers to all the other questions too.”