YEREVAN — The report by the investigative committee examining the circumstances of the 44-day war will be presented on either the first or second day of the National Assembly’s plenary session following September 27.

This was announced during a conversation with journalists in the National Assembly by Andranik Kocharyan, a member of the “Civil Contract” faction and Chair of the Standing Committee on Defense and Security.

“Since September 27 falls on a Saturday and the plenary session of the National Assembly begins on the 30th, the NA President will include the matter in the Council’s agenda, and the exact date will be determined then,” Kocharyan stated, adding that it is very important for the report to be presented around those dates.

According to him, the level of confidentiality is so high that the session may be held behind closed doors, but the report will be made available to relevant authorities and state institutions to draw conclusions.

“Don’t look for shocking revelations; instead, look for the exposure of issues related to addressing the consequences. I believe this is a document that has been highly anticipated. A great deal of work has been done, and that work should not go unnoticed. I think the report will be included in the classified section,” Kocharyan added.