Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — The report by the investigative committee examining the circumstances of the 44-day war will be presented on either the first or second day of the National Assembly’s plenary session following September 27.

This was announced during a conversation with journalists in the National Assembly by Andranik Kocharyan, a member of the “Civil Contract” faction and Chair of the Standing Committee on Defense and Security.

“Since September 27 falls on a Saturday and the plenary session of the National Assembly begins on the 30th, the NA President will include the matter in the Council’s agenda, and the exact date will be determined then,” Kocharyan stated, adding that it is very important for the report to be presented around those dates.

According to him, the level of confidentiality is so high that the session may be held behind closed doors, but the report will be made available to relevant authorities and state institutions to draw conclusions.

“Don’t look for shocking revelations; instead, look for the exposure of issues related to addressing the consequences. I believe this is a document that has been highly anticipated. A great deal of work has been done, and that work should not go unnoticed. I think the report will be included in the classified section,” Kocharyan added.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Karabakh Authorities Suspend Mining Operations at Kashen Copper Deposit

STEPANAKERT — Nagorno-Karabakh authorities announced on Wednesday that mining operations at Kashen…

Erdogan Lashes out at World Leaders for Recognizing Armenian Genocide

ISTANBUL — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday lashed out at…

Armenia Fund USA Kicks Off the “Artsakh Refugee Initiative: Restoring Hope Together” to Help Forcibly Displaced Artsakh Compatriots

This Marks the Next Wave of Assistance Following Initial $5 Million Allocated…

Armenian National Institute Announces Major Expansion of its Website on the Armenian Genocide

  WASHINGTON, DC – The Armenian National Institute (ANI) announced this week…