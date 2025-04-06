YEREVAN — The European Council of the United World Wrestling (UWW) has named Olympic champion, multiple medalist, four-time world champion, seven-time European champion, and European Games champion Artur Aleksanyan as the Greco-Roman Wrestler of the Year in Europe. This news was announced by the press service of the Wrestling Federation of Armenia.

The title of European Greco-Roman Coach of the Year was awarded to Armen Babalaryan, a USSR Master of Sport of international class, honored coach of Armenia, and head coach of the Armenian national Greco-Roman wrestling team.

“The Wrestling Federation of Armenia congratulates Artur Aleksanyan and Armen Babalaryan. This recognition once again highlights the significance and standing of Armenian wrestling on the global sports map.

We also extend our gratitude to the European Council of the United World Wrestling for rightfully recognizing the accomplishments of our athlete and coach,” the official statement reads.