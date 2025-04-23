BANKOK — On April 22, in Bangkok, within the framework of the 81st session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Robert Abisoghomonyan participated and delivered remarks at the discussion entitled “Special Body on Least Developed, Landlocked Developing and Small Island Developing States.”

In his remarks, the Deputy Foreign Minister commended the support of UNESCAP in addressing the complex challenges faced by Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs).

The Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia emphasized that Armenia, as a landlocked developing country, reiterates the importance of inclusive connectivity, open borders, and fully-functioning transport routes and infrastructure. In this context, the Deputy Foreign Minister touched upon the “Crossroads of Peace” initiative of the Government of Armenia, reaffirming the commitment of Armenia to fostering regional peace and cooperation, aimed at ensuring the unhindered movement of people, goods, and services.

The Deputy Minister also reaffirmed Armenia’s willingness to work closely with all interested partners to promote equitable and non-discriminatory connectivity within the South Caucasus and beyond.