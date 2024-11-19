Azerbaijani government sponsored protests to prevent key members from participation in COP 29, excluded Pallone from a meeting with Aliyev

WASHINGTON, DC –Congressman Frank Pallone (D-NJ) returned from Baku, Azerbaijan, where he participated in the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) on UN Climate Action. Azerbaijani government sponsored protests greeted Pallone at both COP 29 and the hotel where he stayed. He avoided physical harm only through the efforts of State Department.

Pallone was excluded by Azerbaijani President Aliyev from a bipartisan meeting between Aliyev and members of Congress. Pallone had requested the meeting on behalf of the House of Representatives delegation traveling to Baku only to be specifically excluded. Pallone has consistently championed regional peace and condemned Azerbaijan’s military attack and ethnic cleansing of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“It is outrageous and very telling that President Aliyev would try to silence members of the U.S. Congress and prevent critical discussions on human rights and justice for the Armenian people, even behind closed doors,” said Pallone. “Efforts to stifle me only strengthen my resolve to fight for accountability, reform, and the dignity of those who have suffered under Azerbaijan’s oppressive regime. I will continue to fight for the release of the Armenian prisoners being held in Baku, the protection of Armenian territorial sovereignty and removal of Azerbaijani troops from Armenian land, and for a fair and lasting peace deal that finally brings calm to the region.”

Pallone asked the House members who were allowed to meet with Aliyev to raise the issue of continued Azerbaijani aggression toward Armenia.

“I was proud that the bipartisan delegation stressed the point to President Aliyev that the U.S. government regardless of party does not want any more conflict in the region and that differences between Azerbaijan and Armenia can only be resolved through peaceful means,” said Pallone.

“Earlier this year I expressed great concern that Azerbaijan, with its outsized dependence on state-sponsored fossil fuel production and its terrible human rights record, was selected as the host country for COP29,” said Senator Markey. “After attending COP29, I reiterate the need for the Azerbaijan government to rectify its human rights abuses, including attacks on civilians in Nagorno-Karabakh, unlawful detainment and killings, torture, and severe restrictions on the rights to freedom of expression, assembly, and association. I will continue to call for Azerbaijan to immediately and unconditionally release all Armenian and Azeri political prisoners, guarantee the right of return for ethnic Armenian civilians to Nagorno-Karabakh, and negotiate in good faith, a peace agreement with Armenia that protects regional peace and internationally agreed borders.”

Pallone, co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, has led legislative initiatives, such as the ‘Support Armenians Against Aggression Act,’ and remains a fierce advocate for holding Azerbaijan accountable for ethnic cleansing and other violations in Nagorno-Karabakh. His exclusion, along with government-sponsored protests against him, highlights Azerbaijan’s increasing aggressive efforts to control the narrative and avoid international scrutiny. Azerbaijani media, throughout Pallone’s visit, mischaracterized him and the U.S. State Department as assaulting the government protesters when in fact Pallone was the person facing potential harm.

On October 3, 2024, Pallone and Markey led a letter urging Secretary of State Antony Blinken to confront Azerbaijan’s egregious human rights violations and push for reforms ahead of the COP29 summit. Pallone and Markey were hopeful that the COP 29 would be an opportunity for constructive dialogue with Azerbaijani officials that would lead to peace accords with Armenia, but their hopes were dashed by President Aliyev.

Watch the Congressman’s joint post COP 29 press conference with Senator Markey here.