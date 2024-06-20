YEREVAN — On June 20th, 2024, two postage stamps dedicated to the theme “World famous Armenians. 100th Anniversary of Sergei Parajanov” were cancelled and put into circulation.

The postage stamp with the nominal value of 320 AMD depicts the renowned Armenian film director, screenwriter, master of collage, People’s Artist of the Armenian and Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republics Sergei Parajanov (1924-1990) and the postage stamp with the nominal value of 380 AMD depicts his collage “Variation on themes by Pinturicchio and Raphael” (1989). The postage stamps also depict the inscriptions “SERGEI PARAJANOV” and “ARMENIAN FILM DIRECTOR” in Armenian and English languages.

The postage stamps also depict the logo of UNESCO as the 100th Anniversary of Sergei Parajanov is included in the UNESCO 2024-2025 calendar of anniversaries of eminent personalities and important events.

The postage stamps were printed in “Cartor” printing house in France with the print run of 30000 pcs. The designer of the postage stamps is Vahagn Mkrtchyan.

The postage stamps were cancelled by the Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan, the First Deputy Minister of High-Technological Industry of the Republic of Armenia Gevorg Mantashyan, the Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Daniel Danielyan, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of “HayPost” CJSC Arman Abrahamyan, the President of the Philatelists’ Armenian Association Hovik Musayelyan, the Director of Sergei Parajanov museum Anahit Mikayelyan.