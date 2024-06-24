Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

WASHINGTON, DC — As a key member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Senator Gary Peters was instrumental in moving the bipartisan Fiscal Year 2025 National Defense Authorization Act forward from the committee. This significant legislation features a provision championed by Senator Peters that encourages the U.S. Department of Defense to bolster its engagement with Armenia. The provision focuses on enhancing bilateral training opportunities and expanding other security cooperation activities between the two nations.

In September 2023, Senator Peters visited the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, where he observed the impact of the Lachin corridor blockade firsthand and gave a speech on the Senate floor condemning the Azerbaijani government’s military aggression and violence toward Armenia and called on the U.S. to stand behind the Armenian people. His visit also motivated Senator Peters to introduce the Armenian Protection Act, a legislative measure designed to address the security and humanitarian challenges resulting from the blockade. The Act gained unanimous approval in the Senate in November 2023.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

SDHP Concluded its 20th General Congress

YEREVAN – The Social Democrat Hunchakian Party (SDHP) concluded its 20th General…

Yelena Bonner, Widow of Soviet Dissident Andrei Sakharov, Dies in Boston

BOSTON — Soviet dissident Yelena Bonner, the widow of Nobel Peace Prize…

Pashinian Reaffirms Commitment To Closer Ties With Iran

YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has reaffirmed his government’s intention to…

Turkey Closes Airspace to Armenian PM’s Aircraft

ANKARA — Turkey has closed its airspace for flights of Armenian VIPs,…