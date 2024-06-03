Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Dr. Hambik Sarafian, Chairman of the Central Committee of the Social Democrat Hunchakian Party.

The Prime Minister highly appreciated the dialogue established between the Government of Armenia and the Social Democrat Hunchakian Party. He emphasized the importance of Sarafian’s visit to Armenia, which provides an opportunity to discuss ongoing processes on-site, reported the Prime Minister’s Office.

Hambik Sarafian noted that the party shares the peaceful agenda of the Government of Armenia, the steps taken to overcome challenges, and the foreign policy conducted.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to foreign and domestic policy, as well as the programs of the Government of the Republic of Armenia.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Russia and Armenia Sign New Defense Accord

YEREVAN — Russia and Armenia gave a further boost to their defense…

US Ambassador: Armenia-Turkey Protocols Must Be Ratified Without Preconditions

YEREVAN.- U.S. Ambassador to Armenia John Heffern met on Wednesday with a…

ՀԱՂՈՐԴԱԳՐՈՒԹԻՒՆ: ՕԳՆՈՒԹԵԱՆ ՁԵՌՔ ԵՐԿԱՐԵՆՔ ՍՈՒՐԻՈՅ ՀԱՅՈՒԹԵԱՆ

Սուրիոյ մէջ աւելի քան 17 ամիսներու իրադարձութիւնները վերջին շաբաթներուն հասած են աղէտալի…

66 Members of Congress Request Funding for a Robust Humanitarian Assistance to Armenia and Artsakh

ACA Commends Effort to Expand Partnership Between the United States and Armenia…