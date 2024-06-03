YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Dr. Hambik Sarafian, Chairman of the Central Committee of the Social Democrat Hunchakian Party.

The Prime Minister highly appreciated the dialogue established between the Government of Armenia and the Social Democrat Hunchakian Party. He emphasized the importance of Sarafian’s visit to Armenia, which provides an opportunity to discuss ongoing processes on-site, reported the Prime Minister’s Office.

Hambik Sarafian noted that the party shares the peaceful agenda of the Government of Armenia, the steps taken to overcome challenges, and the foreign policy conducted.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to foreign and domestic policy, as well as the programs of the Government of the Republic of Armenia.