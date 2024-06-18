YEREVAN — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Tuesday US Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma, the government press office reported.

The Prime Minister emphasized the consistent development of Armenia-US strategic dialogue and the deepening of multi-sectoral cooperation. Nikol Pashinyan noted that Mr. Verma’s visit will contribute to topical issues of bilateral relations, programs aimed at strengthening democracy and economic empowerment, as well as expanding relations at the local self-government level.

Richard Verma emphasized the readiness of the US to strengthen cooperation with Armenia in various directions, including between local self-government bodies and communities, as well as in the economy, education and other fields.

At the meeting, the interlocutors discussed issues related to the implementation of the agreements reached at the Armenia-EU-USA high-level meeting held in Brussels on April 5 of this year.

The sides exchanged thoughts on the discussions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty, the border demarcation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the “Crossroads of Peace” project, the implementation of the recently approved housing program for people forcibly displaced from Nagorno Karabakh. Regarding the latter, Prime Minister Pashinyan attached importance to the support of international partners.