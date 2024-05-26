Author
LORI — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Alaverdi and Tashir communities in the Lori region to assess the situation following recent river flooding.

The Head of the Operational Staff, Minister of Economic and Social Affairs Gnel Sanosyan, Lori Governor Aram Ghazaryan, and Director of the Rescue Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Kamo Tsutsulyan, reported on the progress of relief efforts and the provision of first aid to affected residents. It was noted that the Rescue Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Road Department, the police, regional governorates, local self-government bodies, and other relevant structures are taking the necessary measures within their powers to address the disaster’s aftermath.

Prime Minister Pashinyan instructed officials to quickly assess the urgent needs of disaster-affected residents, allocate necessary aid promptly, conduct an inventory of damages, and plan further actions to mitigate the disaster’s impact.

Pashinyan also spoke with residents affected by the floods, assuring them that their problems are a priority for the government.

Following his visit to Lori, Prime Minister Pashinyan traveled to the Tavush region to inspect flood damage on the Dilijan-Ijevan section of the Armenia-Georgia interstate road. Officials reported that urgent construction work is underway to restore traffic on this vital route.

 

