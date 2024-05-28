BRUSSELS — Armenia’s Defense Minister Suren Papikyan and Deputy Prime Minister of Belgium David Clarinval had a meeting in Brussels, Armenia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

The meeting touched upon potential defende cooperation between the two countries. Papikyan presented Clarinval with the reforms carried out in the Armenian Armed Forces and the country’s Crossroads of Peace regional infrastructure project.

The parties also discussed bilateral cooperation within the framework of NATO and the EU, as well as security matters in the South Caucasus region.