GLENDALE, CA – The Armenian Engineers and Scientists Association (AESA) proudly announces the appointment of its President, Linda Megerdichian, as a committee member for the Glendale City Charter Review Committee.

The Glendale City Charter Review Committee will meet regularly to review documents on outdated pieces of the City’s “rulebook” (Charter) and provide recommendations for changes that should be made. All recommendations will then be presented to the City Council and if approved, go on the ballot for the community to consider. This process will ensure that the City’s Charter remains relevant and responsive to the evolving needs of the community.

This prestigious appointment by the Glendale City Council underscores Megerdichian’s dedication to community service and her commitment to fostering positive change within the city of Glendale. “I am deeply honored to have been selected as a committee member for the Glendale City Charter Review Committee,” said Megerdichian. “I am committed to working collaboratively with my fellow committee members to ensure that the city’s charter reflects the values and aspirations of our diverse community.”

As President of AESA, Linda Megerdichian has demonstrated exemplary leadership, guiding the organization in its mission to become the platform to enable and empower the Armenian STEM community worldwide by facilitating progress through STEM education, research, humanitarian initiatives, collaboration, and development. Linda earned her Master of Science in Electrical Engineering with a minor in Digital Engineering from California State University Northridge (CSUN). With 8 years of experience as a Hardware Engineer, she also teaches part-time at CSUN and serves as an advisory board member for Pierce College Electronics and UC Riverside Women in Leadership Programs for the past 4 years.