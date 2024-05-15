The Central Committee of the Social Democrat Hunchakian Party expresses its deep concern regarding the recent developments in Armenia, particularly about the role assumed by the Armenian Apostolic Church in the “Tavush for the Motherland” movement.

While we do not share the movement’s slogans and the goals, we firmly believe in and advocate for the fundamental rights in freedom of speech, freedom of thought and assembly of every citizen of Armenia. However, it is disheartening and unacceptable that the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin has allowed itself to be drawn into political processes and openly sponsor and lead the said movement.

Moreover, for the first time, several primates of dioceses of the Armenian Apostolic church in the diaspora have been directed to release statements in support of the movement, needlessly transporting the unpleasant political environment within Armenia into the diaspora. The latter is not only a threat to the church’s reputation but also unnecessarily jeopardizes the communal cohesiveness and tranquility of the Diaspora, with all its future negative consequences.

As a political party that has unconditionally supported the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, we regret to record the fact that the pillar of the spiritual and national values of all Armenians that at this fateful juncture for the motherland is called upon to be a force that unites and mobilizes all Armenians has instead become an accomplice to yet another attempt for a regime change.

On the other hand, it is our belief that despite the seemingly favorable start of the delimitation and demarcation process toward Azerbaijan, the preliminary agreements reached between the parties and the lack of any other satisfactory alternative make even the faintest prospect of peace preferable to that of a new war.

On behalf of the Hunchakian Party, we once again call upon all political forces to rally around the Armenian state, setting aside all internal disagreements and party interests in order to unitedly withstand the external threats and challenges.

Social Democrat Hunchakian Party

Central Committee