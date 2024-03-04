ANTALYA — Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan presented Armenia’s “Crossroads of Peace” project at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Ararat Mirzoyan participated in the panel discussion “International Trade, Connectivity and Interdependence” at Antalya Diplomacy Forum,

In his speech, Mirzoyan emphasized that Armenia is a landlocked country and understands very well the importance of interdependence, international trade transit, and deepening ties between people.

“We have only four neighbors and only two borders are open; the borders with other countries remain closed. We are negotiating with both neighbors to open the borders and establish normal relations,” the minister said in his speech.

He noted that in addition to the economic aspect, the issue has a political component, and the relationship, which is economically beneficial, is also a significant factor in lasting peace. Mirzoyan emphasized that it also applies to the South Caucasus.

“To demonstrate Armenia’s readiness, we have initiated the “Crossroads of Peace” program. We consider this program not only as an economic instrument but also as a potential factor for peace,” the foreign minister said.

Mirzoyan presented the principles underlying the “Crossroads of Peace” initiative. The minister noted that the infrastructures that will be unblocked must remain under the sovereignty of the countries through whose territory they pass.

“All infrastructures must operate within the framework of the national legislation of the countries, of course, while considering the simplification of procedures. We live in the 21st century; we need streamlined procedures. There are modern solutions, there are modern technologies. If there is political will, we will always be able to find solutions,” said the foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan.