LOS ANGELES – The Armenian Sacred Music Project takes great pride in recognizing and supporting the exceptional achievements of six university students. Through the Kinarik Altinyuzuk Scholarship Fund, the non-profit is embarking on a historic journey to sponsor and safeguard the rich heritage of Armenian sacred music, and continue fostering its growth among students across the United States, Europe, and Armenia. The Kinarik Altinyuzuk Scholarship Fund is proud to disperse $4,500 USD in total financial aid to this fall semester’s scholarship recipients.

“I am proud to honor the legacy and life of my beloved grandmother by ensuring that her passion and love for the Armenian Apostolic Church and sacred music continues to survive and thrive for deserving students.” – Sevag Derderian, Founder and President

Alina Adamyan: Karlsruhe University of Music Karlsruhe, Germany

Major: Music; Violin

Tigran Mardanyan: Boston Conservatory Boston, MA

Major: Music; Piano

Robert Melkumyan: The Institute of Contemporary Music Performance, London, England

Major: Creative Music

Samvel Davtyan: Yerevan State Conservatory Yerevan, Armenia

Major: Music; Trombone

Lilia Medea Yaralian: University of Maryland Maryland, Washington D.C.

Major: Ethnomusicology

Alexandra Yaralian: University of Maryland Maryland, Washington D.C.

Major: Ethnomusicology

The Armenian Sacred Music Project invites all faithful and community members to champion these students as they continue their musical education and promote Armenian sacred and secular music within their communities and parishes.

To support the Armenian Sacred Music Project in their initiatives, please email [email protected] or visit www.sacred-music.org