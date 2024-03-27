Top Row (L-R): Alina Adamyan, Tigran Mardanyan & Robert Melkumyan Bottom Row (L-R): Samvel Davtyan, Lilia Medea Yaralian & Alexandra Yaralian
Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

LOS ANGELES – The Armenian Sacred Music Project takes great pride in recognizing and supporting the exceptional achievements of six university students. Through the Kinarik Altinyuzuk Scholarship Fund, the non-profit is embarking on a historic journey to sponsor and safeguard the rich heritage of Armenian sacred music, and continue fostering its growth among students across the United States, Europe, and Armenia. The Kinarik Altinyuzuk Scholarship Fund is proud to disperse $4,500 USD in total financial aid to this fall semester’s scholarship recipients.

“I am proud to honor the legacy and life of my beloved grandmother by ensuring that her passion and love for the Armenian Apostolic Church and sacred music continues to survive and thrive for deserving students.” – Sevag Derderian, Founder and President

Alina Adamyan: Karlsruhe University of Music Karlsruhe, Germany
Major: Music; Violin

Tigran Mardanyan: Boston Conservatory Boston, MA
Major: Music; Piano

Robert Melkumyan: The Institute of Contemporary Music Performance, London, England
Major: Creative Music

Samvel Davtyan: Yerevan State Conservatory Yerevan, Armenia
Major: Music; Trombone

Lilia Medea Yaralian: University of Maryland Maryland, Washington D.C.
Major: Ethnomusicology

Alexandra Yaralian: University of Maryland Maryland, Washington D.C.
Major: Ethnomusicology

The Armenian Sacred Music Project invites all faithful and community members to champion these students as they continue their musical education and promote Armenian sacred and secular music within their communities and parishes.

To support the Armenian Sacred Music Project in their initiatives, please email [email protected] or visit www.sacred-music.org

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Winners of Golden Apricot 11th International Film Festival Announced

YEREVAN — Golden Apricot Yerevan 11th International Film Festival came to its…

Yerevan’s Response to the Minsk Group and Others

This past week an unprecedented meeting took place in the capital city…

J. Paul Getty Museum to Present on Armenian Manuscript Illumination at Brand Library & Art Center

GLENDALE — the Armenian American Museum and Ararat-Eskijian Museum will co-host “Curator…

Armenia and United States to Deepen Defense Ties

HOHENFELS . GERMANY — Lieutenant-General Eduard Asryan, the chief of the Armenian…