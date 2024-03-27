PASADENA – The Armenian Educational Benevolent Union (AEBU) Scholarship Fund Committee is thrilled to announce the commencement of the application period for the 2024-2025 AEBU Scholarship program. Beginning on April 1, 2024, eligible undergraduate students are encouraged to submit their applications for this highly anticipated opportunity.

Individual scholarships, valued up to $2,000 each, will be awarded to deserving students who meet the specified criteria. To qualify, applicants must be of Armenian descent, enrolled as full-time students in accredited four-year universities in the United States, maintain a minimum GPA of 3.5, and demonstrate active involvement in community service, with a focus on contributions to the Armenian community.

Prospective applicants can find detailed information about the scholarship, including application requirements, by visiting the official AEBU Scholarship webpage at https://aebu.org/our-programs/scholarship/.

All completed application packets must be submitted either by mail or online no later than June 30, 2024. Mailed applications should be addressed to the AEBU Scholarship Committee at 1060 N. Allen Ave., Pasadena, CA 91104, ensuring they are postmarked by the specified deadline. For any inquiries or assistance, individuals may reach out to the committee at (626) 344-7321.

AEBU is committed to fostering educational excellence through its annual scholarship program, which operates via a competitive application and review process. Winners of this year’s scholarships will be publicly announced online by August 1, 2024. Furthermore, an award ceremony is scheduled to honor the scholarship recipients on August 25, 2024.

Established in 1969, the Armenian Educational Benevolent Union has been steadfast in its mission to enhance the lives of individuals through educational support and opportunities. AEBU firmly believes in the transformative power of education and remains dedicated to empowering youth towards a brighter future.

To contribute to AEBU’s impactful programs and initiatives, please consider making a donation through our website at https://aebu.org/donate/.

About AEBU: The Armenian Educational Benevolent Union (AEBU), established in 1969, is a nonprofit organization committed to providing tuition assistance and educational opportunities to those in need. Through its scholarship program and various initiatives, AEBU aims to empower individuals and foster academic excellence within the Armenian community. For more information, visit https://aebu.org/.