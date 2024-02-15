Up next
LOS ANGELES — Never-before-seen photos of Parajanov on loan from the Parajanov Museum in Yerevan to be displayed at centennial conference titled Sergei Parajanov at One Hundred: Chimeras of Nation, Form, and Being on February 22 – 24 at the USC School of Cinematic Arts.

Organized by the USC Dornsife Institute of Armenian Studies and USC Department of Slavic Languages and Literatures, this first-of-its-kind conference will bring together scholars from around the world to examine the myriad border crossings and hybridities that characterize Parajanov’s life and oeuvre.

The program will also feature screenings of Parajanov’s films with expert introductions and discussions, including The Color of Pomegranates, Ashik Kerib, The Arabesques on the Pirosmani Theme, Kyiv Frescoes, and Hakob Hovnatanyan, as well as Mikhail Vartanov’s The Color of Armenian Land featuring Parajanov.

The conference and film screenings are free of charge and open to the public.

Please RSVP to attend.

For additional details and preliminary program, click here.

