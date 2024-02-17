57kg FS – Arsen Harutyunyan (ARM)
BUCHAREST — Freestyle wrestler Arsen Harutyunyan (57 kg) has won gold medal in European Championship for the fourth time in his career.

Harutyunyan defeated Turkey’s Muhammed Karavus 10:0 in about a minute in the finals to clinch the gold in Bucharest, Romania.

In his typical style, Harutyunyan scored a takedown and transitioned to a lace, building a 6-0 lead. Karavus tried escaping the hold but could never come out of the danger position and ultimately gave up two points twice for being in danger.

Arsen Harutyunyan reached the finals after beating Azerbaijan’s Islam Bazarganov 10:0 in just two minutes in the semifinals.

Armenia’s second representative Arman Andreasyan (70kg) also won a gold medal In the final of the European Freestyle Wrestling Championship defeating Georgian Akaki Kemertelidze with a score of 7:3.

Andreasyan took the lead when Kemertelidze was called passive but the Gerogian scored a takedown before the break to lead 3-1.

It was cut to 3-2 when Andreasyan managed to push him out with 54 seconds left on the clock. He scored another stepout with 33 seconds left but Kemertelidze still held a 3-3 criteria lead. But Andreasyan hit a four-pointer using the underhook in the last 15 seconds to claim a 7-3 win and the gold medal.

Andreasyan reached the finals after defeating world champion Iszmail Muszukajev of Hungary 8:5 in the semi-finals.

