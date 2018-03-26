Top Posts
Home Armenian 103rd Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide to Be Commemorated in Solvang
ArmenianArmenian GenocideCommunityNews

103rd Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide to Be Commemorated in Solvang

March 26, 2018

Special Ceremony in Memory of Maria Jacobsen

GLENDALE — The 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide will be commemorated in Solvang, California on Sunday, April 29th, 2018 in the courtyard of Bethania Lutheran Church, 603 Atterdag Road at 11:00 A.M. following the morning church service that begins at 9:30 A.M. The event is jointly organized by the Bethania Lutheran Church and Friends of Danish humanitarian/missionary Maria Jacobsen whose entire life was dedicated to serving Armenian orphaned children both in the Ottoman Empire and Lebanon. On Sunday, October 23, 2016, Jacobsen’s bust was unveiled in the courtyard of the Church.

The Memorial Service will be conducted by Armenian clergymen. Remarks will be delivered on behalf of the Organizing Committee and a musical program will be presented by Maral Parseghian, solo and Anzhela Amirian, violin. A special memorial reception will follow the ceremony.

Maria Jacobsen (1882-1960) was a Danish missionary who at a very young age went to Kharpert in 1907 and immediately started to help save Armenian orphans from Ottoman Turkish atrocities working with Near East Relief and was an eye-witness to the deportations and massacres which she published in her “Diaries of a Danish Missionary: Harput 1907-1919”. This daring and selfless Danish missionary had many encounters with the Turkish soldiers who attempted to recapture the Armenian orphans and kill them. Eventually she took hundreds of orphans to Lebanon, where The Near East Relief American benevolent organization Lebanon, where Maria became the “mama” for 4000 orphans until her death in 1960. Maria spoke fluent Armenian and read the Bible in Armenian to her orphans every night. She is buried, at her request, at the entrance of her beloved Birds Nest Orphanage.

The Armenian community is cordially invited to participate in this Memorial Service.

For further information, please email to: mashdots@aol.com or to vahe_mekhitarian@hotmail.com.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

NKR Foreign Minister: Lack of Condemnation by the International Community Boosts Azerbaijan’s Anarchic Attitudes

August 7, 2014

NKR President: Azeri Provocations Will not Go Unpunished

November 17, 2014

Riot Police Detain Yerevan Activists

August 8, 2013

Former Inspector Charged with Covering up for Suspected Officials in Dink Murder

April 29, 2016

Olympic Boxing Champion Vladimir Yengibaryan Passed Away

February 4, 2013

U.S. Ambassador Heffern: Vorotan Cascade Deal ‘Important’ For Armenia’s Energy Diversity

January 31, 2014

Standard And Poor\’s Downgrades Azerbaijan\’s Debt To \’Junk\’

January 29, 2016

President Sarkisian Warns Baku Against Fresh Karabakh Offensive

February 20, 2017

U.S. Ambassador to Baku Banned From Visiting Armenian Cemetery in Jugha

November 5, 2012

Pasadena Armenian Community Coalition: Press Release on Armenian Genocide Monument

March 31, 2013

Leave a Reply