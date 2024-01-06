WASHINGTON, DC — Rep. Jamie Raskin, Ranking Member of the Committee on Oversight and Accountability, released a new staff report and new documents produced by Donald Trump’s former accounting firm, Mazars USA LLC, establishing that while former President Trump was in office, he received at least $7.8 million from 20 governments, including Turkey and to a lesser extend Azerbaijan. This may explain the silence of the Trump administration during the second Artsakh war, where Turkey supported Azerbaijan politically and militarily.

Trump had substantial pre-existing business interests in Turkey, and records from Mazars indicate continued patronage of Trump-owned properties by the Turkish government after Trump took office. Specific expenditures by Turkey in May 2017 lack detailed records, coinciding with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s White House visit.

The report also highlights actions by Trump and his administration favoring Turkey, including interference in the investigation of Halkbank and silence on the assault by Turkish security forces on U.S. citizens during Erdogan’s 2017 visit.

The document details Trump’s historic ties to Turkey, his business dealings, and the lobbying efforts by Turkey, including meetings with influential figures like Brian Ballard. Financial benefits to Trump from clients, including Turkey, and their payments to his businesses are emphasized. The report concludes by underlining the financial transactions between Turkish officials and Trump’s enterprises, adding to concerns about potential conflicts of interest and their impact on policy decisions.