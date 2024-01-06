YEREVAN — During 2023, Armenia’s candidacy was successful in all elections of international organizations, Armenia’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ani Badalyan said in a post on X.

“Our thanks to countries who supported Armenia’s candidacy!

Kudos to all colleagues who worked on respective files,” wrote Badalyan, presenting the attached list of the international organizations where Armenia’s candidacy was confirmed in the elections.

UN Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ) for 2024-2026

UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) for 2024-2027

Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency( IAEA) for 2023-2025

UN Committee for Program and Coordination (CPC) for 2024-2026

UNESCO Committee for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict for 2023-2027