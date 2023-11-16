WASHINGTON, DC — On November 15, 2023, the US Senate with an Amendment adopted S.3000, passed the Armenian Protection Act of 2023, by voice vote. Introduced in the U.S. Senate by Mr. Peters, Mr. Rubio, Mrs. Shaheen, Mr. Cassidy, Mr. Van Hollen, Mr. Ricketts, and Mr. Kennedy. This bill would suspend all military aid to Azerbaijan by repealing the Freedom Support Act section 907 waiver authority for the Administration with respect to assistance to Azerbaijan for a for fiscal years 2024 or 2025.

Specifically, the President may not exercise the waiver authority provided pursuant to title II of the Foreign Operations, Export Financing, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2002 (Public Law 107–115) (22 U.S.C. 5812 note), , under the heading “ASSISTANCE FOR THE INDEPENDENT STATES OF THE FORMER SOVIET UNION” under subsection (g), with respect to amounts appropriated or otherwise made available for fiscal years 2024 or 2025.

ACA Chairman Sevak Khatchadorian expressed the Armenian American community’s profound gratitude to Senators Mr. Peters, Mr. Rubio, Mrs. Shaheen, Mr. Cassidy, Mr. Van Hollen, Mr. Ricketts, Mr. Kennedy and Mr. Sheldon for their pivotal roles in introducing and guiding this bill. Their bipartisan collaboration and leadership played a vital role in the successful passage of this legislation, sending a compelling message against continued Azerbaijani agression towards Armenia.

He added, “The significance of the legislation, which suspends all military aid to Azerbaijan by repealing the Freedom Support Act section 907 waiver authority, cannot be emphasized enough. This not only underscores a commitment to regional peace and stability but also reaffirms the United States’ dedication to upholding human rights and preventing further conflict in the region.”