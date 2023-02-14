YEREVAN — On February 15, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will visit Turkey.

Minister Mirzoyan will meet the Armenian rescue team that carries out search and rescue operations in the earthquake-affected city of Adiyaman.

During the visit, a meeting between the Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and the Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu will be held in Ankara.

Mirzoyan’s visit follows Yerevan’s decision to send humanitarian aid to Turkey. On Saturday, for the first time in 30 years, the highway connecting Armenia to Turkey was opened for a short time. Armenia sent 100 tons of humanitarian cargo to the disaster-stricken city of Adiyaman through the Margara Bridge.

Ararat Mirzoyan announced earlier that he is going to go to Turkey in the spring to participate in the Diplomatic Forum in Antalya. “Just like last year, I received an invitation from the Turkish Foreign Ministry to participate in the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, and according to everything, I will participate in that forum, where supposedly there will also be a meeting and discussion.”