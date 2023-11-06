YEREVAN — Some 1,839,004 foreign tourists visited Armenia in the first 9 months of 2023, up from 1,239,394 in the same period of 2022. The rise amounted to 48.4%, according to the National Statistical Committee.

Some 814,024 of them were women and 1,024,980 were men. Some 889, 819 of the foreign travelers were aged 36-63. The least number of foreign tourists were aged 16-17 -25,787 people.

The bulk were from Russia (931,695 people or 50 7% of the total, up 63.2% compared to nine months last year), Georgia (185,082 people or 10.1%, up 60.2%) and Iran (116,062 people or 6.3%, up 27.9%).

Besides, Armenia was visited by citizens from the USA (48,745 people), France (22,515), Germany (22, 021), India (21,525), Ukraine (20,470), China (14, 377), Belarus (13,705), Philippines (11,882), The Netherlands (10,966), Italy (10, 713).

In the reporting period, 13 citizens of Azerbaijan and 9,050 citizens of Turkey also visited Armenia.

Some of the tourists were from Timor-Leste, Barbados, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Gambia, Guyana, Eritrea, Laos, Micronesia, Mozambique, Rwanda and Togo- 1 tourist from each of these countries.

Some others were from Gabon, Libya, Madagascar and Tanzania- 2 tourists from each of them.

And also from the Marshall Islands, Namibia, Sierra Leone, Swaziland and Fiji-three tourists from each country.

At the same time, some 1,238,145 tourists departed Armenia during January-September 2023, compared to 802,224 during the same period in 2022 (an increase of 54.3%).