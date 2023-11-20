Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

NEW DELHI — Indian Defense Company Bharat Forge Kalyani Group has confirmed a major export deal with Armenia. The agreement includes the sale of the advanced MArG 155 wheeled self-propelled howitzers and ATAGS 155mm towed guns, marking a new chapter in India-Armenia defense relations.

According to a report in Indian Defence Research Wing (idrw.org), MArG 155 is a modern artillery system that combines power, accuracy and mobility. With a 155-millimeter/39-caliber cannon, the 4-wheel traction system provides exceptional maneuverability in any terrain. The ability to handle angles of up to 30 degrees and “shoot and run” makes it a versatile and formidable weapon in modern combat scenarios, the release said.

“The deal with Armenia is based on strategic cooperation between the two countries, which made India a key supplier of defense weapons for Armenia. In 2020, Armenia purchased 4 units of Swathi mobile radars from India, and in September 2022, a $245 million contract was signed for the purchase of Pinaka multiple rocket launchers, anti-tank missiles and various types of ammunition,” the Indian newspaper reports.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

U.S. Official Briefed On Armenian-Azeri Summit In Russia

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — President Serzh Sarkisian has briefed a visiting senior U.S.…

Public Advocates Accuse House Ethics Committee of Undermining House Ethics

WASHINGTON, DC — A group of academics and civic organizations is calling…

On The Road to Closing the Sad Page of March 1st

This week Armenia marked the 11th anniversary of the awful events of…

Armenia Recorded 7.6 Percent GDP Growth in 2019

YEREVAN —  Armenia’s GDP has grown 7.6% in 2019, Armenian Prime Minister…