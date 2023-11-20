NEW DELHI — Indian Defense Company Bharat Forge Kalyani Group has confirmed a major export deal with Armenia. The agreement includes the sale of the advanced MArG 155 wheeled self-propelled howitzers and ATAGS 155mm towed guns, marking a new chapter in India-Armenia defense relations.

According to a report in Indian Defence Research Wing (idrw.org), MArG 155 is a modern artillery system that combines power, accuracy and mobility. With a 155-millimeter/39-caliber cannon, the 4-wheel traction system provides exceptional maneuverability in any terrain. The ability to handle angles of up to 30 degrees and “shoot and run” makes it a versatile and formidable weapon in modern combat scenarios, the release said.

“The deal with Armenia is based on strategic cooperation between the two countries, which made India a key supplier of defense weapons for Armenia. In 2020, Armenia purchased 4 units of Swathi mobile radars from India, and in September 2022, a $245 million contract was signed for the purchase of Pinaka multiple rocket launchers, anti-tank missiles and various types of ammunition,” the Indian newspaper reports.