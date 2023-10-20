Author
BELMONT, MA –The NAASR / Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation Series on Contemporary Armenian Issues, the International Institute for Genocide and Human Rights Studies (A Division of the Zoryan Institute), and the Genocide Studies International Journal will host an online panel discussion, “The Blockade of the Lachin Corridor and the Conquest of Nagorno-Karabakh,” on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at 2:00 pm Eastern / 11:00 am Pacific.

This panel is based on the latest special issue of Genocide Studies International, “Nagorno-Karabakh and the Lachin Corridor Crisis,” and features contributors to that issue.

The webinar will be accessible live on Zoom (registration required) and on NAASR’s YouTube Channel.

The panel will consist of Dr. Bedross Der Matossian, Professor of Modern Middle East History, University of Nebraska-Lincoln; Geoffrey Robertson KC, Founding Head, Doughty Street Chambers; Ani Garabed Ohanian, Doctoral Candidate, Strassler Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies, Clark University, and Dr. Henry Theriault, Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs, Worcester State University, and Past President, International Association of Genocide Scholars.

There will be opening remarks by Megan Reid (Deputy Executive Director, Zoryan Institute), and Marc A. Mamigonian (Director of Academic Affairs, NAASR) will serve as moderator.

