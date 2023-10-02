YEREVAN — 100,520 individuals forcibly displaced from Nagorno Karabakh have been relocated to Armenia, as disclosed by Nazeli Baghdasaryan, the Armenian Prime Minister’s spokesperson, during a daily press briefing.

“This constitutes a direct act of ethnic cleansing that we had previously warned the international community about,” stated PM Nikol Pashinyan during a government meeting on September 28. He called for concrete action from the international community, emphasizing that while statements condemning ethnic cleansing from various international players are crucial, they must be followed by tangible actions. Otherwise, these statements risk being perceived as mere moral statistics for history, enabling future nations to formally dissociate themselves from this crime by claiming that they had condemned it.

According to Baghdasaryan, the number of vehicles used for transportation totals 21,107. “Currently, 91,031 individuals have registered. This process is of utmost significance as it facilitates the identification of these individuals and provides an opportunity for Armenians forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh to access various social programs in the future,” explained Nazeli Baghdasaryan.

She further reported that 59,059 people in various provinces of Armenia have benefited from state support. This entails either providing them with a place of residence or, for those who already have a place of residence, offering them food, hygiene items, and financial assistance.

PM Pashinyan has announced that the Armenian government will cover the accommodation and utility expenses for those forcibly displaced from Nagorno Karabakh. According to the Prime Minister, each family will receive 40,000 drams per person per month for accommodation, in addition to an extra 10,000 drams per person to cover all utility costs. This program is scheduled to commence on October 1 and will run for at least six months, benefiting all forcibly displaced individuals, regardless of age.

It should be noted that individuals who already own an apartment in the Republic of Armenia and those residing in special care centers who cannot rent an apartment will not be eligible for this program. Furthermore, each forcibly displaced person will receive a one-time payment of 100,000 AMD, as previously announced.

“The problems of our brothers and sisters forcibly displaced from Nagorno Karabakh will continue to be in the center of our continuous attention,” PM Pashinyan pledged.