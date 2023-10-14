The Armenian Studies Program is presenting the Fresno premiere film screening of “Echoes of Kef Time” at 7:00PM on Friday, October 27, 2023, in the University Business Center, Alice Peters Auditorium, Room 191. The presentation is part of the Fall Lecture Series of the Armenian Studies Program. Director Avo John Kambourian will be present at the film screening and will participate in a discussion following the screening.

Produced by Bryce Ferendo and Robin Wang, “Echoes of Kef Time” is “a celebration, not just of Armenian culture but the Armenian spirit.”

Richard Hagopian, a legendary Armenian-American musician, pioneered one of the most fruitful genres of Armenian cultural folk music and the joyous, dance-filled events that his band was notorious for holding: Kef Time. But times change, and the once sold-out shows faded into history. “Echoes of Kef Time” dives into Richard’s quest to pass on the music to his grandchildren, Phillip and Andrew, before it’s too late and tracks them against the rich cultural backdrop of the music and the community as they attempt to honor his legacy and revive the tradition for another generation of Armenian-Americans.

Avo John Kambourian was born and raised in the Armenian community of Los Angeles. In 2012, he earned his BA in Communication at UC San Diego. In 2017, he released a documentary series called, “Echoes of Survival,” about artists whose work has been influenced by their cultural identity as Armenians in America as a result of the Armenian Genocide. The series won an Audience Award at the Pomegranate Film Festival in Toronto and was also screened at festivals in Los Angeles and New York City. His goals are to hone the skills he has acquired on the field, as well as expand his network, by collaborating with fellow filmmakers to tell stories that aim to be both thought provoking and cutting edge.

The film screening is free and open to the public. Parking is free (permits not required) in Fresno State Lots P5 and P6, near the University Business Center, 5245 N. Backer Ave., Fresno State.

For more information about the lecture please contact the Armenian Studies Program at 278-2669, or vis