YEREVAN — Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan has held a phone call with the new Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian.

According to the press service of the Armenian Security Council, Grigoryan congratulated Ali Akbar Ahmadiani on assuming the post of the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran and wished him success in this important post for the benefit of the friendly people of Iran.

Grigoryan and Ali Akbar Ahmadian also discussed Armenia-Iran economic cooperation, as well as issues concerning further partnership.