YEREVAN — A European Parliament’s delegation of the Security and Defense Subcommittee will travel to Armenia, from 19 to 22 June, the European Union Delegation to Armenia said in a press release.

The main purpose of the visit of Security and Defense Subcommittee (SEDE) MEPs is to assess the security situation in Armenia, the normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan as well as the operation of the civilian EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA), launched in February to observe and report on the security situation along the Armenian side of the international border with Azerbaijan.

The delegation will meet with Armenian government ministers and representatives of the Armenian Parliament, as well as EU Member States ambassadors.

EUMA is an essential component of the EU’s efforts in supporting peace in the region, and a tool to support the mediation efforts.

The deployment of this non-executive, non-armed civilian Common Security and Defense Policy (CSDP) Mission follows the successful experience of the EU Monitoring Capacity (EUMCAP) deployed on the Armenian side of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border between 20 October 2022 and 19 December 2022.