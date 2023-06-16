CARDIFF — In their second match of the qualifying tournament for the 2024 European Football Championship, the national team of Armenia won 4-2 over the national team of Wales in Cardiff.

Daniel James gave Wales an early opener, but skipper Lukas Zelarayan of Columbus Crew equalized before Hrant-Leon Ranos of Borussia Mönchengladbach put Armenia ahead.

Ranos netted again and although Harry Wilson reduced the deficit, Armenia capped Wales’ humiliation with a fourth goal through Zelarayan.

Wales’ misery was completed by the dismissal of Kieffer Moore after an off-the-ball clash with Armenia goalkeeper Ognjen Chancharevich.

Moore will miss Monday’s trip to Group D leaders Turkey as Wales, who had taken four points from their first two qualifiers against Croatia and Latvia, try to get back on track.

Wales had not lost in 12 home European Championship qualifiers, their last defeat coming against England in 2011.

In the other match of the Group D, Turkey beat Latvia 3-2 in Riga.

Armenia is in 4th place with 3 points, but they have played one match less than Turkey, who leads the table with 6 points, and Wales, who are third place with 4 points. Croatia is second with 4 points from two matches. In last place is Latvia.

Alexander Petrakov’s team will play their next match against Latvia on June 19 in Yerevan, and then on September 8, they will be hosted Turkey.