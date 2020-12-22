SYUNIK — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reiterates that no single millimeter of Armenia’s territory has been ceded.

Speaking live on Facebook on his way to Syunik province, PM Pasinyan said he is visiting Syunik region to answer questions, not to inflame passions.

“I’m coming to look you into the eyes, answer your questions and give necessary explanations,” Pashinyan said.

“I’m aware of the kind of questions you might ask. I have a certain conviction that I will be able to answer them and dispel your doubts. I would not have made such a decision, if I didn’t have such a conviction,” said the Prime Minister.

PM Pashinyan called on everyone to refrain from inflaming passions “in this already tense situation.”

“I hope our conversation will take place, because we can overcome this situation together. I want to assure you again that not a single millimetre will be conceded from Syunik region, contrary to the rumors, from the territories of Armenia in general. I hope we will talk about this openly so that the information is complete,” said the Prime Minister.

Today’s borders have been determined on the basis of 2010 Law on Administrative-Territorial division of the Republic of Armenia, Pashinyan said at a meeting with residents of Syunik.

“Today there is a lot of talk that what is happening on the borders of Syunik is a process of handing over Syunik, a process of jeopardizing the security of Syunik. In fact, it is the opposite. The issue is that when we deploy our border troops along the border, it strengthens our security, because the border of the Republic of Armenia also becomes the border of the security system of which we are a member,” Pashinyan said.

“Who has determined the border and what is the legal basis? This question is often asked by people who have been at the National Assembly or the Government in 2010. The fact is that today’s borders, including the administrative borders of communities have been determined by the Law on Administrative-Territorial division of the Republic of Armenia adopted in 2010,” the Prime Minister said.

“For example the description of the settlements of Nerkin Khndzoresk and Tegh says they have a shared border with Azerbaijan. It was a law submitted by the former Government of the Republic of Armenia,” the PM said.