YEREVAN — In an interview with the Russian opposition newspaper Novaya Gazeta published on Sunday, the secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, Armen Grigorian, accused Russia of not honoring security obligations to Armenia enshrined in bilateral and multilateral treaties.

Moscow is also not supplying Yerevan with weapons despite several defense contracts signed by the two sides, he said without going into details. The Armenian military has to look for alternative sources of arms supplies because “we are not receiving what we ordered from Russia and what we paid for,” added Grigorian.

On Tuesday, Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan confirmed that the weapons from Russia have not reached Armenia.

Speaking at a press conference, Safaryan was asked to comment on Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan’s recent statement that Armenia has ordered and paid for Russian armaments but Russia is not delivering them.

“Indeed, the armaments didn’t reach Armenia, and the works in this direction continue. I don’t have anything else to add regarding this statement,” Safaryan said.