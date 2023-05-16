Camp TUMO is back in 2023!
Camp TUMO is a summer program for teens who would like to experience the TUMO program while having fun in Armenia. The goal of our camp is to introduce local and international students to Armenia, and share with them an abridged version of the program available at TUMO year-round. Since opening in 2012, Camp TUMO has connected over 1,500 campers from 28 countries.
#SUMMERINYEREVAN
In Yerevan, our day camp program runs for two weeks from June 19-23 and June 26-30. Our morning workshops cover a range of learning areas, from programming to graphic design and 3D modeling to photography. In the afternoons, we take campers on outings to explore the vibrant city of Yerevan. Registration is available for one or two weeks, and the program is open to students 10 to 18 years old.
#EXPLOREDILIJAN
For those looking for a sleepaway camp experience, our Dilijan camp offers three weeks of learning and fun from July 3-7, July 10-14, and July 17-21. Workshops are held in the morning, with exciting outings in the afternoons. Registration is available for up to three weeks, and is open to students 13 to 16 years old.
The camp is open to international kids and there is no level of competence required to register, except the practice and knowledge of English.
We can’t wait to see you at Camp TUMO this summer! Get ready for an unforgettable adventure and register today at camptumo.com.
Anahide Djabourian, Camp Coordinator TUMO Yerevan