Camp TUMO is back in 2023!

Camp TUMO is a summer program for teens who would like to experience the TUMO program while having fun in Armenia. The goal of our camp is to introduce local and international students to Armenia, and share with them an abridged version of the program available at TUMO year-round. Since opening in 2012, Camp TUMO has connected over 1,500 campers from 28 countries.

This year and for the first time, Camp TUMO offers both daytime and sleepaway options! With two locations in Yerevan and Dilijan: