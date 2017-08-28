Top Posts
Armenia Number of Asylum Seekers Increases in Armenia
Number of Asylum Seekers Increases in Armenia

August 28, 2017

YEREVAN ( Armenpress) — The number of asylum seekers in Armenia has increased in the first half of 2017, according to the data of the National Statistical Service of Armenia.

Most asylum seekers were from Syria, Ukraine, Cuba, Iran, Azerbaijan. The number of foreigners from CIS countries who were granted residence status in Armenia has also increased.

55 people have sought asylum in the first half of 2017 compared to the 46 of the previous year. This year 25 people from Syria, 9 from Ukraine, 7 from Cuba, 6 from Iran and 4 from Azerbaijan have sought asylum.

4 people have been rejected from the asylum claim.

2055 foreigners were granted residence status in Armenia: most of them were from Russia (451), from Iran (336) and from India (265).

