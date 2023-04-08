Up next
YEREVAN — Brigadier General Patrick Ellis, the Deputy Chief of Staff of the US Army Europe and Africa Operations Directorate, paid a working visit to Armenia from April 5-7, as confirmed by a statement from the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan.

During his visit, Brigadier General Ellis held meetings with Ministry of Defense officials to discuss efforts to strengthen U.S.-Armenian defense cooperation. He also visited the Armenian military academy and the training facility of the 12th Peacekeeping Brigade in Zar, where he toured the training units.

The visit highlights the ongoing efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation between Armenia and the United States in the field of defense, particularly in the area of peacekeeping operations.

