SACRAMENTO, CA- The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation is pleased to announce new member Assemblymember Rick Zbur (D-West Hollywood/Santa Monica).

The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation includes: Senator Bob Archuleta, Senator Brian Dahle, Senator María Elena Durazo, Senator Anthony Portantino, Senator Susan Rubio, Senator Scott Wilk, Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes, Assemblymember Lisa Calderon, Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo, Assemblymember Megan Dahle, Assemblymember Mike Fong, Assemblymember Vince Fong, Assemblymember Laura Friedman, Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel, Assemblymember Mike Gipson, Assemblymember Chris Holden, Assemblymember Tom Lackey, Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris, Assemblymember Luz Rivas, Assemblymember Blanca Rubio, Assemblymember Miguel Santiago, Assemblymember Jim Wood, Assemblymember Rick Zbur, and Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian (Ret.).

“It is an honor to join the Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation and work on issues affecting the Armenian-American community in my district and beyond, including recognition of the Armenian Genocide, support for Artsakh, strengthening U.S.-Armenia relations, and promoting economic development in the Armenian-American community. Locally, we will work together to call out and fight anti-Armenian hate and discrimination, preserve Armenian culture, promote education and youth development, and address the needs of older members of the community. I am proud to represent Little Armenia, an important and historic symbol of heritage, community, and identity, and I am excited to work with leaders and members of the Armenian-American community to assure that the community’s needs are met and concerns are heard.” Assemblymember Rick Zbur (D-West Hollywood/Santa Monica).

The California Armenian Legislative Caucus serves as a forum for members from the California Senate and Assembly to identify key issues affecting Armenian Americans and develop and empower the Armenian American community throughout California. The Caucus encourages advocacy and participation in cultural, educational, governmental, and community efforts in California. Through advocacy, the Caucus strives to ensure that California Armenian American’s voices are heard and given a platform.