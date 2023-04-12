GLENDALE, CA —Glendale Library, Arts & Culture is pleased to announce their celebratory programs paying tribute to the local Armenian community in a celebration of history and culture throughout April.

On Saturday, April 15, from 10:30am – 4pm Central Library will present a celebration of Armenian Culture, History, and Heritage during a large, joyous community event at the Central Library. This year’s theme is Origins: A Celebration of Armenian Artists, Creators, and Inventors Who Have Made an Impact on the World. The opening ceremony will begin at noon with remarks from Library, Arts & Culture Director Dr. Gary Shaffer.

Additional events include poetry readings in English and Armenian, Armenian-themed crafts for all ages, and a class in Armenian calligraphy courtesy of the Armenian Artist’s Association.

Glendale Community College has collaborated with GLAC on a historical display of photos and visual representations of family heirlooms and artwork from GCC students and the Glendale community through a call for public submissions.

The footage collected by the USC Institute of Armenian Studies will be on view throughout the day for patrons to listen to while they enjoy Armenian pastries and coffee offered by Glendale’s own Urartu Coffee.

The highlight event will take place on the library’s main floor at 1:30pm as Lernazang Ensemble leads a participatory workshop in traditional Armenian singing and dancing that uphold the memories of the lost homeland of Western Armenia.

On Wednesday, April 19, at 7:00pm Central Library will host a special conversation with Inna Sahakyan, Director of the film “Aurora’s Sunrise,” Armenia’s submission to the 2023 Academy Awards. The animated film is based on the life of Aurora Mardiganian, an Armenian Genocide survivor who, after her escape, became an actress in the United States and starred in the silent film, Auction of Souls (Ravished Armenia). The event will include clips, stills, and an in-depth discussion about the craft of making the film.

The conversation with Inna Sahakian is also in conjunction with the City of Glendale’s Week of Remembrance.